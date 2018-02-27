Weather advisory issued as hail, rain and snow fall around county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A significant weather advisory was issued for central San Diego County dropping hail and snow Tuesday morning.

At 9:14 a.m., the public reported showers producing small hail along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Fallbrook to 4 miles southwest of San Pasqual to Lemon Grove. The movement was east northeast at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph were reported with the storms, NWS reported. Accumulations of small hail can be hazardous to motorists.

The locations reporting seeing hail and rain were Chula Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, El Cajon, Vista, Encinitas, National City, La Mesa, Poway, portions of the San Diego city limits, North Park, Hillcrest, Midway District Including Lindbergh Field, Downtown San Diego, La Jolla, Imperial Beach, Ramona, Coronado, Mission Valley, Del Mar and Alpine.