Trump, Boeing strike $3.9 billion Air Force One deal

SEATTLE - Boeing has reportedly worked out a "good deal" with President Donald Trump to build new Air Force One planes.

The White House Deputy Press Secretary told Fox News the deal is "informal." Hours after the report, Boeing tweeted:

Boeing is proud to build the next generation of Air Force One, providing American Presidents with a flying White House at outstanding value to taxpayers. President Trump negotiated a good deal on behalf of the American people. pic.twitter.com/m0HtGfXVlv — The Boeing Company (@Boeing) February 27, 2018

Boeing didn't reveal details in that tweet, but told Fox News the two-plane, $3.9 billion deal will save taxpayers $1.4 billion. Boeing officials say the 747s are already built, and already owned by the U.S. Air Force, but will need to be retrofitted with more communications and security, Q13 FOX reported.

You might remember, back in December 2016, Trump tweeted:

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

After that tweet, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said he was willing to negotiate the price. He later traveled to Florida to meet with Trump in person.