DESCANSO, Calif. -- At Cuyamaca Outdoor School Tuesday, sixth-grade camp was blasted with a winter storm, delighting students with an experience they will never forget.

Nearly 400 students from five schools in Lakeside and Ramona pelted each other with snowballs, made snow sculptures and slid down the snow-covered hills.

The snow piled up throughout the day, covering the entire 71-year-old campus. Camp counselors said it was a rare and special winter treat.