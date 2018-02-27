Student arrested after shooting threat at Westview High School

SAN DIEGO — A student was taken into custody Tuesday after police say the juvenile threatened a shooting at Westview High School.

The student made comments telling other students not to come to school Wednesday because the student was going to shoot up the Torrey Highlands school, according to San Diego police.

Several students heard the threats and reported them to school officials, who contacted police.

The student was taken to Juvenile Hall.

No weapons have been found and police believe no other students are involved.

An investigation is ongoing.