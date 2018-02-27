Storm runoff closes county beaches

SAN DIEGO — County environmental health officials closed ocean areas near the U.S.-Mexico border to swimming Tuesday and warned people to avoid contact with the water in other areas due to the recent rain.

The Department of Environmental Health issued a water contact closure for the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park due to sewage flows from the Tijuana River. The area from the border to the end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach is affected.

The access road to Friendship Park may also be contaminated by the sewage, according to the county.

Signs warning against swimming will remain in place until testing indicates the water is safe for recreation.

Elsewhere in the county, swimmers and surfers should avoid entering the water for 72 hours after rainfall due to urban runoff that can contain large amounts of bacteria, officials said.

A storm system moving through Southern California may mean more rainfall for the San Diego region on Tuesday. The storm is set to move east Tuesday night, but another storm will move through the region Friday and Saturday and bring with it more precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.