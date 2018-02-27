Storm brings rain, snow to parched county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A winter storm brought moderate rain to the parched coast and inland valleys of San Diego County Tuesday, but it dumped up to seven inches of snow on the county's highest peaks.

By 2 p.m., most of the rain and snow had already fallen on at elevations above 5500 feet. Additional snow showers were expected to bring light accumulations Tuesday evening, and with temperatures falling, some of the snow that melted during the day was expected to refreeze, making mountain roadways treacherous.

A winter storm warning -- signifying severe winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions was due to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS. The weather service urged drivers to use extra caution while traveling and to be alert for areas of low visibility.

inchesIf you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,'' the NWS warned.

Snow totals, as of 2 p.m.:

7 inches on Palomar Mountain

6 inches in Julian

5 inches on Mt Laguna.

Rain totals as of 2pm: