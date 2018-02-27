Snow blankets San Diego mountains, prompts school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Snow blanketed San Diego County's mountains Tuesday morning while rain drenched the coast, inland areas and valleys.

The cold weather and precipitation was expected to continue throughout the day with several inches of snow forecast to accumulate in Julian, Pine Valley, Palomar Mountain and other high-elevation spots in the East County mountains.

The cold winter storm could also produce thunderstorms west of the mountains Tuesday with some concern for localized flooding, especially in burn areas.

High temperatures will be around 55 degrees at the beaches and inland, 52 to 57 in the western valleys, 44 to 49 near the foothills,36 to 43 in the mountains and 56 to 61 in the deserts.

School Closures

Five school districts in San Diego County will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Julian Union School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

"The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county," San Diego County Office of Education spokeswoman Music Watson said.

Julian Union High School District announced it will start late on Wednesday.

"If you ride the bus, please be at your stop 90 minutes later than usual," Julian Union High School District stated for Wednesday.