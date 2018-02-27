Several men arrested after carjacked Prius found in South Bay

SAN DIEGO – Several carjacking suspects were arrested Tuesday morning in Chula Vista after police used a tracking device on the stolen vehicle to trail it from San Diego’s Golden Hill neighborhood to the South Bay, police said.

Six men stole the Toyota Prius from a 30-year-old woman and her boyfriend around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Golf Course Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said. The men approached the couple and demanded they give up the car, which unbeknown to them was equipped with a LoJack tracking device.

Some of the suspects fled in the stolen Prius while others followed in a second car, Zwibel said. Police tracked down the Prius to the 700 block of Broadway in Chula Vista.

The suspected carjackers identities were not immediately released. Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s robbery unit were investigating the incident.