SeaWorld CEO steps down as company posts $200M loss for 2017

SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld announced Tuesday CEO Joel Manby left the company as park attendance and revenue continues to slip.

The current Chief Parks Operations Officer John T. Reilly has become interim CEO.

SeaWorld posted a fourth-quarter loss of $20 million, widening their annual losses to $202 million, which was worse than Wall Street expected.

SeaWorld continues to face backlash over its captivity of killer whales. In the last year, the company ended live theatrical shows with animals.

Manby, who become CEO of the struggling company three years earlier, agreed to assist the company during the transition. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stated the leadership transition plan will improve operation and financial performance trends.