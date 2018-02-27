Robbery victim stabbed in head, hand

SAN DIEGO — A pair of youthful thieves robbed and stabbed a man near Chollas Reservoir Tuesday.

The bandits, who appeared to be in their late teens, attacked the victim and stole cash from him in the area of College Grove Drive and Caminito Chollas in Oak Park shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim was treated for stab wounds to his head and one of his hands, Officer Dino Delimitros said. It was unclear how serious the injuries were.

No detailed descriptions of the thieves, who fled the scene of the crime in a gold- or copper-colored vehicle, were immediately available.