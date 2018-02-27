× Marine found shot to death at Miramar air station

MCAS MIRAMAR, Calif. – A Marine whose body was found Monday at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station had been shot, military officials said.

The body was found at the armory. Foul play was not suspected, but Marine officials did not say whether the shooting was a suicide or an accident.

The identity of the Marine was not released, but the person was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, officials said.

The death was under investigation by the MCAS Miramar Provost Marshal Office.