NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A crash on northbound Interstate 805 in National City caused a major traffic jam Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-805 just south of Plaza Boulevard and was blocking the carpool lane.

Drivers in the area, including on state Route 54 should expect slow traffic.

The HOV and left lane are blocked on NB I-805 south of Plaza Blvd. due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 27, 2018