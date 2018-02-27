City school board unanimously backs call to reinstate assault weapon ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The board of the San Diego Unified School District unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday calling on lawmakers to reactivation the federal ban on assault rifles.

The resolution, brought to the trustees by board President Kevin Beiser, asks lawmakers to reinstate the federal assault weapon ban that was signed into law in 1994. That law expired in 2004 and was never renewed by Congress.

Beiser said that research shows the assault weapon ban saves lives.

"The longest decline in the number of gun deaths in the U.S. was in the 90’s when we had the assault rifle ban in place," Beiser said. "The resolution is acknowledging the fact that one out of every three days this year we’ve had a mass shooting in a school."

The resolution faced criticism from some parents at the school board meeting. Critics called it empty words. They said the district has made budget cuts that will negatively affect school security, including cuts to the school police force.