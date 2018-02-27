CHP ends high-speed chase with textbook pit maneuver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol ended a high-speed freeway chase in Los Angeles County Tuesday with a textbook pit maneuver that sent a stolen pickup spinning off the freeway.

The chase was already underway when KTLA's Sky5 began following at around 5:20 p.m. The pickup had blown both passenger-side tires and was throwing up sparks as it merged onto the 210 Freeway form Highway 57. As it headed toward San Bernardino with a large number of CHP vehicles in close pursuit,.

A CHP SUV executed a pit maneuver, hitting the back end of the suspect’s truck to push off the freeway in Claremont. The pickup careened off the freeway and up on the shoulder of an onramp.

A male passenger and the female driver soon exited and surrendered to authorities.