Geyser erupts when car hits fire hydrant

SANTEE, Calif. -- A giant geyser spewed into the air Tuesday afternoon in Santee after a car struck a fire hydrant.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near Carlton Oaks Drive and Carlton Hills Boulevard, according to San Diego Sheriff's deputies.

As a lake formed in the streets, the intersection was shut down.

Ignacio Guizar had just arrived at work at nearby Esteban's Mexican Food when the geyser formed.

"I went outside and that's when I saw the water splashing out, hitting the electric pole," he said.

Despite being drenched in water, the power lines were not affected and there were no outages, according to a spokesperson from San Diego Gas and Electric.

No one was hurt, and some people even took advantage of the situation.

"Some people actually stopped by to get their cars washed," said Judy Duong, who was visiting friends at the nearby Love Nails Salon when the geyser erupted.

It's not yet known what caused the car to crash into the hydrant.