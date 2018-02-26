USD benches basketball coach Lamont Smith after domestic violence arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – University of San Diego basketball coach Lamont Smith has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest Sunday on domestic violence charges, school officials said.

In an email to FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch, USD spokesman Ted Gosen said:

"Yesterday we were informed of the arrest of Lamont Smith, head coach of the men’s basketball team. Considering the serious nature of the charges, this morning (Monday) we placed Coach Smith on administrative leave until further notice. The university has initiated an investigation.

Our values as a faith-based institution call upon us to proceed with justice and compassion. Our prayers are for all those who are impacted by this situation."

Assistant Coach Sam Scholl has been appointed acting head coach for the entire post-season, Gosen said.

Smith, 42, was arrested at Oakland International Airport on Sunday morning before his team flew back to San Diego after a game against University of San Francisco.

The alleged victim, whose name has not been released, made an emergency call shortly before 12:30 Sunday morning from a hotel in the 400 block of Sutter Street and accused Smith of abusing her, San Francisco police reported. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The nature of the woman's relationship -- if any -- to Smith, who is married with two daughters, has not been released.

Smith has coached men's basketball at USD since 2015.