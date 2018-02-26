Trump to inspect San Diego border wall prototypes next month

SAN DIEGO – President Donald Trump is expected to come to San Diego next month to inspect the border wall prototypes built near the Otay Mesa port of entry.

The president is scheduled to come to San Diego in mid-March, FOX 5’s reporting partner the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday. The president will tour the prototype construction site and learn about the different wall prototypes, administration officials involved in the trip planning told the Union-Tribune.

On the trip, the first Trump will make to California as president, he is expected to attend a Republican fundraiser in Los Angeles, according to the Union-Tribune. The National Republican Congressional Committee fundraising dinner is scheduled for March 21 in Los Angeles, so the president’s visit to San Diego could be around that date.