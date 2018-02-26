Stolen mule recovered; suspected thief arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A mule stolen from an Escondido park while its owner slept nearby was recovered Monday and a 28-year-old man was arrested for grand theft, police said.

The mule, named Little Girl, was tied to a tree in Grape Day Park when the thief untied just after midnight Monday and led it east along a bike path, Escondido police said.

After the mule theft was reported, police searched surrounding neighborhoods on foot and with help from a sheriff's helicopter. The theft was publicized on social media and through news reports and witnesses came forward with information that helped police locate the mule.

Little Girl was recovered unharmed and in good health, police said. She was be reunited with her owner, John Sears, on Monday afternoon.

Police arrested David Martinez, a 28-year-old resident of Escondido, on a charge of grand theft.