Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assaulting officer

LOS ANGELES – Actress Heather Locklear was arrested in Ventura County Sunday night, according to Ventura County sheriff’s inmate records.

Locklear was arrested in Thousand Oaks on suspicion of one felony count of domestic violence and three misdemeanor counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Dean Cook told the Hollywood Reporter.

The 56-year-old actress was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and booked in the Ventura County Jail, Los Angeles Times reported. She was no longer in jail by Monday morning.

Locklear, who is best known for such television shows as “Melrose Place” and “Spin City,” was arrested by the California Highway Patrol in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, LA Times reported. She was seen acting bizarrely in a Montecito parking lot — driving back and forth over a pair of sunglasses and revving her engine — before driving away and stopping her car in the street.