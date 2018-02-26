Drunk man arrested after riding horse on California highway: CHP

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was arrested on a DUI charge Saturday after he was spotted riding a horse on a highway in Long Beach, authorities said.

Luis Alfredo Perez rode a white Arabian horse on the eastbound state Route 91 from Paramount Boulevard to Downey Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol. A 911 caller reported the sight shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, KTLA reported.

Officers stopped Perez after he exited the freeway at Downey Avenue and rode across the Bellflower city limits, the agency said. He had a blood-alcohol level more than double the legal limit, according to CHP.

Perez was booked into jail at 3 a.m. for “DUI on a horse,” according to CHP’s report. His bail was set at $10,000.

The animal, named Guera, was unharmed and released to Perez’s mother, who came to the scene immediately.

Perez turned 29 that day, CHP records show.

“Just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all…you haven’t!” Officer Jeremy Tolen said.