Candle sparks small fire in church

SAN DIEGO — A candle sparked a small fire Monday in a church near Manzanita Canyon.

The non-injury blaze at Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Church on Poplar Street in the Hollywood Park neighborhood broke out about 11:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Everyone inside at the time was able to exit safely, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke in the structure, Munoz said. They were able to confine the blaze to a single room and had the flames extinguished in about six minutes.