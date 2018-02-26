Threatening messages spray-painted on Rancho Bernardo High walls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Messages threatening an attack at noon were spray-painted on the walls and ground Rancho Bernardo High School Monday morning, police said.

The graffiti was found on the campus located at 13010 Paseo Lucido at 7:21 a.m. Monday, officials said. San Diego police were at the school to investigate the incident.

SDPD investigating threatening graffiti at Rancho Bernardo HS. This is a felony crime. We take all threats seriously & investigate them thoroughly. Those responsible will be held accountable. Anyone with info please call @sdcrimestoppers 888-580-8477 pic.twitter.com/nAHgsJnN2p — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 26, 2018

Parents received a message from RBHS Principal Dave LeMaster about the messages.

"We immediately contacted San Diego Police Department who are on campus investigating. At this point, the SDPD do not believe this to be a credible threat. We will continue to have police presence on campus for the remainder of the day and throughout the week.

We also want parents to be aware that after seeing the vandalism, many students elected to leave campus before school started. We will be sending additional communication to families later today."

Rancho Bernardo High School, with a student enrollment of approximately 2,250, is a comprehensive high school located in northern San Diego County drawing students from the communities of Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Los Penasquitos, Sabre Springs and Carmel Mountain Ranch.

The threat comes nearly two weeks after a 19-year-old man admittedly killed 17 people at a high school in Florida. Since the deadly shooting, several schools in San Diego County have received threats, all were determined to be not credible.

SkyFOX flew over the school around 8:30 a.m. and showed video of police on campus.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.