USD basketball coach Lamont Smith arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

SAN DIEGO — University of San Diego’s head basketball coach was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the Bay Area this weekend, KTVU reports.

Allen Lamont Smith was arrested at Oakland International Airport on Sunday morning before his team flew back to San Diego after a game against University of San Francisco.

“We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith,” USD Athletics officials told FOX 5. “We have very few details at this time but will be gathering information and commencing an immediate review of the matter.”

Smith has coached men’s basketball at USD since 2015.

We will update this developing story as we receive more information.