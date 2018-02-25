× Suspect drives on trolley tracks, evades police in morning chase

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of fleeing the scene of a car crash drove on trolley tracks and ditched his vehicle in the process of eluding police on Sunday morning.

Officers were still searching for the man after he abandoned his car on the tracks and fled on foot.

The suspect is believed to have struck a pole and a parked car in the 2400 block of Hotel Circle North at about 9:30 a.m., said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

Police were arriving at the scene when the man fled, sparking a slow-speed pursuit through the streets of Mission Valley, according to Delimitros.

The man eventually drove his car onto trolley tracks on the southern end of Fenton Parkway — adjacent to Ikea — and bailed out of the vehicle.

The car he was driving turned out to be stolen, Delimitros said.

Officers continued a foot pursuit while a police helicopter flew overhead, but could not find the suspect.

He was described as a white or Hispanic male, wearing jeans and a green shirt.