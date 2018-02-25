× Standoff with homicide suspect underway in North Park

SAN DIEGO — Police were in a standoff with a homicide suspect at an apartment in North Park on Sunday.

The standoff is connected to the fatal shooting of a man outside a 24 Hour Fitness in the 3600 block of Midway Drive, police said. The shooting took place just before 11 a.m.

Details are unclear, but the suspect ended up in an apartment near the intersection of 30th Street and Upas Street, said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

SWAT teams were responding to the apartment, Delimitros said.

We will update this developing story as we receive more information.