Padres celebrate the life of late GM Kevin Towers

SAN DIEGO -- Fans, friends and baseball legends descended on Petco Park on Sunday to honor late Padres General Manager Kevin Towers.

The event was billed as a "celebration of life" for Towers, who died last month after a battle with thyroid cancer.

Towers left a lasting legacy after his tenure as Padres GM from 1995 to 2009.

He is often credited for his role in the Padres 1998 World Series run, and was lauded as a talented scout and mentor.

The celebration gave fans and loved ones alike a chance to celebrate Towers' contributions to the team and to San Diego at large.