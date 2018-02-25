More rain and snow in store as winter weather continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The National Weather Service is predicting snow for the San Diego County mountains this week, as well as light rainfall for lower elevations.

A cold storm is expected to roll in Monday night and drop four to six inches of snow on Mt. Laguna and Palomar Mountain through Tuesday, forecasters said. A little less snow, about three to four inches, was predicted for Julian.

Chain restrictions will be likely in the mountains, the NWS said.

The same storm will cause less than half an inch of rain to fall in coastal areas. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible, forecasters said.

Sunny skies will return for Wednesday and Thursday, but rain will again be possible Thursday night.