SAN DIEGO — A towering geyser rose into the sky on Sunday after a driver hit a hydrant in Mission Valley.

The city’s Public Utilities Department was able to shut down the gushing water, and there was no damage beyond that to the hydrant itself, San Diego Fire Department officials said.

A driver knocked over this hydrant at Friars and Mission Center roads at about 1:40 today. No damage other than the hydrant itself. The Public Utilities Dept. sent a crew to shut it down. (📷 M. Muñoz) pic.twitter.com/xiQI8BV0oD — SDFD (@SDFD) February 25, 2018