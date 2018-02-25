Bicyclist seriously injured in accident in South Bay

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A bicyclist was seriously injured when she was struck by a car in South Bay, sheriff’s deputies said Sunday.

The crash happened just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fourth Street and Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Karl Miller.

The victim was riding in a group with two other bicyclists, heading eastbound on Palm Avenue. As they crossed the intersection with Fourth Street, a car in the westbound lanes of Palm turned left across the victim’s path, according to Miller.

Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver was cooperative, and deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol to be factors in the collision.