"Working People's Day of Action" protest planned outside California Democratic Party Convention

SAN DIEGO – Protesters are planning to assemble Saturday outside the California Democratic Party Convention in San Diego as part of a “Working People’s Day of Action,” according to a local labor organization.

The rally will start outside Convention Center Park at 3:30 p.m., according to the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council. Workers will advocate for their rights two days before the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear a case that could have a dramatic impact on the ability of workers’ unions to raise money.

The case, Janus v. AFSCME Council 31, will determine whether public sector labor unions are allowed to charge mandatory fees to all workers in their organizations. The case could overturn the Supreme Court’s 1977 ruling in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education, which held that because federal law requires them to represent all employees regardless of union membership, public sector unions can charge fees to non-members to offset non-political costs.

Labor icon Dolores Huerta, NextGen America founder Tom Steyer, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and AFL-CIO Executive Vice President Tefere Gebre are all expected to speak at the rally.

Similar rallies are planned in 27 other cities nationwide, including New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Philadelphia, Memphis and Miami, according to the labor council.

“Standing together on Feb. 24 is just as important today as it would’ve been 50 years ago,” said Michael Avant, a UC San Diego patient transporter and AFSCME Local 3299 member. “Together we can win dignity, a decent living, and make our voices heard.”