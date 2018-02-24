× Two seriously injured after car careens into auto shop

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A car careened into a repair shop in Chula Vista on Saturday, seriously injuring two people.

At about 11 a.m., a woman crashed into Eddie’s Tires, Mufflers and Auto Repair Center on Main Street. Her car struck two parked cars and a vehicle lift, Chula Vista police Lt. Christopher Kelley confirmed.

A man working on one of the lifts was struck by a flying piece of equipment and injured. Both that worker and the driver were taken to the hopsital with injuries that Chula Vista Fire Batallion Chief Darrell Roberts described as “major traumas.”

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.