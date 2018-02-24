Smoking microwave prompts evacuations at San Diego Airport

Posted 3:54 PM, February 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55PM, February 24, 2018

SAN DIEGO — Food that was left in a break room microwave for too long set off a smoke alarm and prompted a harried evacuation from San Diego International Airport on Saturday, San Diego Fire Department officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m., and forced travelers to evacuate from Terminal 1 in case of emergency.

No injuries were reported.

Related stories