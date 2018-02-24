SD Fire cancels Girls Empowerment Camp amid threats of gender equality suit

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire and Rescue is notifying staff, volunteers and campers that there will be no Girls Empowerment Camp this year, after a local attorney threatened a lawsuit.

In a letter to parents, the Fire and Rescue Foundation explained that they’re cancelling the girls’ camp, scheduled for March 3 and 4 this year, on the City Attorney’s recommendation.

That followed a letter filed to the City Attorney by San Diego civil rights lawyer Alfred Rava. The letter states that “sex-based, no-boys-allowed or no-girls-allowed” programs “violate several California and federal anti-discrimination statutes.”

Rava told FOX 5 that his client hopes camp organizers will reorganize with a similar, “Girls and Boys Empowerment Camp.”

But the foundation says that no boys were rejected from the original program.

“To be clear, at no time was any male denied entry into the GEC,” Executive Director Wendy Robinson said.

The camp encouraged parents to reach out to the City Attorney’s office for any further questions.

The free, two-day camp’s stated goal was to empower young women to pursue careers in fire services and other public safety agencies.