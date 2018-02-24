Sailor dies after being struck by helicopter blade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Navy sailor who was struck by a spinning helicopter blade at Camp Pendleton has died, military authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The sailor was struck by a spinning UH-1Y "Venom" tail rotor blade, according to 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing public affairs.

Paramedics took the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where the sailor was pronounced dead at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday -- a little more than two days after the incident.

Officials said the name of the victim would not be immediately released, pending notification of his or her family.

The incident remains under investigation.