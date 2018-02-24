× Man killed in I-5 hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating a hit and run after a man was found dead on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a body in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Old Town Avenue at around 2 a.m.

CHP Sgt. Brent Lowry said that when officers arrived to the scene, they found a deceased male but no vehicles waiting nearby.

“At this point, we’re investigating a hit-and-run collision,” Lowry confirmed.

Officers found a license plate that they believe may belong to the car that hit the victim, Lowry said. The plate was registered to a 2004 Honda Accord, and officers are asking San Diego residents to keep an eye out for a vehicle of that make and model with a damaged windshield or front end.

Lowry said that it appeared the victim had been on foot, not waiting next to a broken down vehicle, and that the stretch of highway is “notorious” for having pedestrians.

The victim was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m., according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office. He has not yet been identified.