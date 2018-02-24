× Man carjacks pickup truck in Otay Border neighborhood

SAN DIEGO – A man carjacked a pickup truck from a 29-year-old man Friday evening in the Otay Border neighborhood, police said.

The carjacking was reported at 9:37 p.m. in the 9500 block of Customhouse Plaza, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was unlocking his pickup truck when an unknown man stuck something cold against the back of his head and demanded the car keys in Spanish, Heims said.

The victim gave the suspect the keys and the suspect got into the victim’s pickup truck and drove away, Heims said.

The suspect was wearing a dark knit cap and dark clothes. The truck is a white 2006 Ford F150 with black rims and a California license plate 63329W1, police said.