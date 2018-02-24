Duchess Harris honors NASA’s ‘hidden human computers’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Author Duchess Harris honored her grandmother in an address at the San Diego Public Library on Saturday.

In a speech celebrating Black History and Women's History month, Harris lauded her grandmother Miriam Mann's accomplishments as a woman of color working at NASA. Mann was one of the "human computers" responsible for calculating math for engineers during World War II, a group of women also celebrated in the film "Hidden Figures."

Harris said that her new book, "Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA," is meant to inspire a new generation of young people to beat the odds.