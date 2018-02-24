Democrats rally support, trade barbs in busy second day of state party convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Democratic lawmakers and candidates tried to rally support for their party and vied for endorsements in a busy second day of the State Democratic convention at the San Diego Convention Center.

They were joined by high-profile speakers, 2020 presidential hopefuls and thousands of Democratic delegates from across the state.

All eyes were on the gubernatorial race, as the top Democratic candidates for governor made their pitches to delegates. Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, State Treasurer John Chiang and former State Assemblywoman Delaine Eastin each made five-minute appeals to the crowd.

The heated battle between incumbent Senator Dianne Feinstein and challenger Kevin de León also turned heads, as de León unleashed sharpened critiques on his moderate rival, saying that the days of "biding our time, biting our tongue and triangulating at the margins are over."

It takes the vote of 60 percent or more of the delegates for a candidate to receive the state party's official endorsement. In some cases, like the primary race to face incumbent San Diego Republican Rep. Darrell Issa in the 49th district, no candidate received enough votes to secure an endorsement.

Results for other key races weren't expected until late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The convention wraps up on Sunday with a third day of action.