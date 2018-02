SAN DIEGO — Firefighters had to rescue a child who slipped and fell while hiking Cowles Mountain on Saturday, authorities said.

Just before 4 p.m., officials received a report of an 8-year-old girl who was injured while making the popular hike with a group, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

The girl was rescued safely and was taken to a hospital with light injuries, Munoz said.