White House locked down after woman intentionally crashes into security barrier

WASHINGTON — The White House went on lockdown Friday after a woman intentionally crashed her vehicle into a security barrier outside the complex.

According to U.S. Secret Service, the vehicle did not breach the barrier, and the driver was immediately apprehended by Secret Service officers.

A white Chevrolet minivan with a shattered rear window was seen at the checkpoint, though it was not immediately clear if it was the vehicle that collided with the barricade.

The incident prompted a lockdown at the White House, where President Donald Trump had recently completed talks and a news conference with his Australian counterpart.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not immediately named, is known to the Secret Service and is believed to have mental health issues, law enforcement sources said. She is not believed to have intentionally targeted Trump, the sources added.

BREAKING: An individual driving a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier near the White House at 17th & E. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The incident occurred at 17th and E streets NW in Washington, on the west side of the White House complex. The location of the incident is not in close proximity to the West Wing or the presidential residence. Some aides were moved from their top floor offices to the ground level in the West Wing as security personnel assessed the situation, a White House official said.

It has been the site of previous incidents, including an episode in 2016 when a man brandishing a gun approached a security checkpoint and was himself shot by agents.

The incident jammed traffic outside the White House, but no law enforcement personnel were injured and no shots were fired, Secret Service said.