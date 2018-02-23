Vigil held for Marine killed in motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A vigil was held Friday night at MCAS Miramar for a young Marine that was killed in a motorcycle accident a week before his 22nd birthday.

Logan Parkhurst, 21, was on his way to work when he rear-ended a car on his motorcycle, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say he was tossed off his bike and then hit by two vehicles. Witnesses and paramedics tried to save his life before going to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Friday night, his family and friends gathered on the soccer field, where Parkhurst loved to play, to remember his life and talk about the impact he had on others.

People described him as a passionate and carefree person. Friends said there was never a dull moment around the motorcycle enthusiast.

“I just hope that he knew how much everyone loved him,” Parkhurst's wife Victoria said.

To give back to the guy that brightened their day, one by one, friends dropped bottle caps into a shadow box that Parkhurst was supposed to unwrap on his birthday.

“I hope he’s up there drinking his Bud Light, celebrating his 22nd birthday. I know he’s looking down on us right now,” Victoria Parkhurst said.

Parkhurst's wife said she wishes she could tell him 'I love you' face to face one more time, but she knows the time they did have together was meaningful.

“I know I was that annoying person that made sure Logan knew I loved him every day. So just be that annoying person because you just never know,” she said.

Parkhurst will be laid to rest in his home state of New York.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

32.876739 -117.138240