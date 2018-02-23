Threat made to Florida school causes concern for some Chula Vista parents

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Parents of students at Eastlake High School received a notification from school officials Friday morning stating extra security would be on campus after a threat was posted to a similarly-named school in Florida overnight.

A threatening message was written in a restroom of East Lake High School near Tampa Bay, Florida Thursday afternoon, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. A picture of the threat was shared on social media.

Sweetwater School District officials in San Diego County learned of the picture being shared and how it was causing confusion with students at one of their high schools that has a similar name. They decided to request additional security officers to patrol the Eastlake High School campus at 1120 Eastlake Parkway Friday in abundance of caution, according to Sweetwater spokesman Manny Rubio.

School officials decided to call parents Friday around 8 a.m. to clarify what was happening, Rubio said.

The call sent to parents comes a little over a week after a 19-year-old man walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and killed 17 people.

Parents voiced their frustration in a social media group Friday. Many agreed they would have preferred knowing as soon as school officials started investigating.

Several schools in San Diego County have increased patrols at their campus due to threats.