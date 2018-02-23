SDUSD identifies student suspected of making false threats against 4 schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District police department Friday identified a student suspected of posting false threats against four schools on social media in the aftermath of last week's shooting at a Florida high school.

A seventh-grade student who attends a school in the district was identified as the suspect two days after social media messages started appearing on Facebook and Snapchat warning of a potential shooting at Creative Performing Media Arts Middle School, Madison High School, San Diego High School and the School of Creative and Performing Arts.

School police investigated the potential threats and found them to not be credible. Out of an abundance of caution, school police sent additional officers to the aforementioned campuses.

On Wednesday, the district was made aware of an anonymous social media post involving Madison High and Creative Performing Media Arts Middle School, On Thursday, a similar message was posted that added San Diego High and the School of Creative and Performing Arts to the list.

The student was apparently inspired by similar false threats of school violence recently posted on social media across the country.

The district continues to investigate the case and will consider whether or not to recommend formal charges and determine disciplinary action.