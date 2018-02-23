Sailor hit by tail rotor of helicopter at Marine base

SAN DIEGO — A sailor was critically injured when he was hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, base officials said.

The accident happened Wednesday at about 6:10 p.m. The Navy man, who was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, was hit by the spinning rotor of a UH-1Y Venom helicopter. He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a news release from the base.

The name of the sailor was not released. The accident is under investigation.