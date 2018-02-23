× Woman killed on I-5 near Solana Beach

SAN DIEGO – A woman died after crashing her car on northbound Interstate 5, then running across to southbound lanes where she was hit by oncoming traffic Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash involving a silver Hyundai happened near the Lomas Santa Fe exit around 4:15 a.m.

CHP blocked two southbound lanes on I-5 and closed the northbound Lomas Santa Fe onramp to investigate the crash.

