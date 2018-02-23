New video shows police interview from the day of Jahi Turner’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- In court today, prosecutors played police interviews from the afternoon that Tieray Jones' stepson went missing.

Jones, 39, told police that 2-year-old Jahi Turner disappeared from a park near the southern end of Balboa Park on the afternoon of April 25, 2002. He claimed that he left Turner briefly to get a drink from a nearby soda machine.

In the video, Jones describes what they did before leaving their apartment in Golden Hill. Prosecutors then played a video tracing the path Jones says they took to the park.

Later, Jones told investigators that when he returned to the playground area after a few minutes, Turner was gone, and so was a woman he says he saw earlier near his stepson.

Earlier in the trial, Turner's grandmother Penny Thompson testified that the 2-year-old would have cried and followed Jones if the events had played out as he described.

The child's body was never found.

Jones was arrested in April 2016 in North Carolina and brought back to San Diego to face a murder charge after new evidence was discovered in the long-cold case.

If convicted, Turner faces 25 years to life in prison.