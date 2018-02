SAN DIEGO¬†— A motorcyclist died following a collision with a semitruck Friday evening in Otay Mesa.

The collision was reported around 5:30 p.m. on La Media Road near state Route 905, according to California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CHP issued a traffic alert, causing La Media Road to be shut down between state Route 905 and Airway Road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.