Congregation returns after losing beloved community church to fire

SAN DIEGO -- Months after a fire ripped through their church, a Barrio Logan congregation is excited to return home.

Friday, eight months after the fire, the Christian Pentecostal church Misión de Dios has a new roof, a new front entrance sign, new curtains and new chairs.

The fire, which was electrical and started in the roof, caused $30,000 worth of damage and forced the church to shut its doors. The blaze is still fresh in the congregation’s minds.

“I still think about it, it’s been a long time. Eight months may not be long for people, but for us it’s a long time,” said Edgar Juarez, a Misión de Dios member.

Despite not having a church home for all that time, the church's nearly 200 members kept their faith as weekly services were held at a sister church in City Heights.

“It was uncomfortable but it actually brings you together, you know? Because everyone’s going through the same struggle,” said Juarez.

Now church members look forward to settling back into a place of their own.

“We had a lot of fundraising that we had to do to come up with the funds to reconstruct [after] all the damage that was done, and that actually brought us closer together ... We’re ready to go back,” said Isabel Garcia, another member.

The congregation will hold its first mass on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.