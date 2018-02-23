Masked man gets away after robbing 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO — A masked man armed with an unknown weapon made off with cash Friday morning after robbing a convenience store in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, police said.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 3152 University Ave., San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The bandit wore a ski mask and was armed with a metal object, though it wasn’t immediately clear what type of weapon he wielded, Martinez said. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-10-inch Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s wearing a light blue Chargers hoodie and blue jeans. It was unclear if he fled to a vehicle, but he was last seen running northbound on Iowa Street.

Robbery detectives were sent to investigate the incident.