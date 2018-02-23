La Jolla fireworks show canceled due to lack of funding

LA JOLLA, Calif. – The 10-year tradition of Fourth of July fireworks won’t happen in La Jolla this year, it was reported.

The show at Ellen Browning Scripps Park has been canceled over a lack of money.

The La Jolla Light newspaper reported Wednesday many of the donors have moved on to other projects and won’t be making any contributions.

Unless there’s a last minute financial miracle, the show will have to wait until 2019.

People can watch the annual Big Bay Boom fireworks spectacular along San Diego Bay. It will also be broadcast live on FOX 5 San Diego.